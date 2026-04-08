Nick Faldo Relives His Iconic 1996 Masters Triumph

Nick Faldo, standing outside the iconic Augusta National clubhouse, commemorated the 30th anniversary of his 1996 Masters victory with nostalgia and themed merchandise. The legendary Englishman marked the historic win by unveiling hats and T-shirts reading 'Six back in '96'.

The victory, built on Faldo's stellar performance and Greg Norman's unfortunate collapse, remains one of golf's most remarkable turnarounds. Despite the celebratory mood, Faldo chose not to reach out to Norman, acknowledging the sensitivity surrounding the unforgettable match.

Esteemed worldwide, Faldo's historic Masters win is etched into the memories of golf enthusiasts. From airports to international meetings, the story of 1996 invariably shadows Faldo, a testament to the memorable impact the event had on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)