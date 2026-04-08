Left Menu

Nick Faldo Relives His Iconic 1996 Masters Triumph

Nick Faldo celebrates the 30th anniversary of his legendary 1996 Masters victory over Greg Norman with special merchandise. Despite the joyous occasion, Faldo refrains from contacting Norman due to the painful loss. The event remains a highlight of Faldo's career and is fondly remembered worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:20 IST
Nick Faldo Relives His Iconic 1996 Masters Triumph

Nick Faldo, standing outside the iconic Augusta National clubhouse, commemorated the 30th anniversary of his 1996 Masters victory with nostalgia and themed merchandise. The legendary Englishman marked the historic win by unveiling hats and T-shirts reading 'Six back in '96'.

The victory, built on Faldo's stellar performance and Greg Norman's unfortunate collapse, remains one of golf's most remarkable turnarounds. Despite the celebratory mood, Faldo chose not to reach out to Norman, acknowledging the sensitivity surrounding the unforgettable match.

Esteemed worldwide, Faldo's historic Masters win is etched into the memories of golf enthusiasts. From airports to international meetings, the story of 1996 invariably shadows Faldo, a testament to the memorable impact the event had on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crude Tensions: Oil Prices and the Strait of Hormuz Standoff

Crude Tensions: Oil Prices and the Strait of Hormuz Standoff

 Global
2
Unmanned Vehicle Causes Incident with IndiGo Aircraft at Kolkata Airport

Unmanned Vehicle Causes Incident with IndiGo Aircraft at Kolkata Airport

 India
3
Diplomatic Bridging: Pakistan's Call to Extend Gulf Oil Deadline

Diplomatic Bridging: Pakistan's Call to Extend Gulf Oil Deadline

 Global
4
Dollar Dominance: The Strait Standoff and Surging Energy Prices

Dollar Dominance: The Strait Standoff and Surging Energy Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026