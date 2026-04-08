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Mumbai Indians Fall Short: Hardik Pandya Calls Out Bowling for Rajasthan Royals Defeat

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya criticizes his bowlers for their performance after losing to Rajasthan Royals in a rain-delayed IPL match. Despite an impressive partnership from RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Pandya insists the bowling unit should take responsibility for the defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 01:07 IST
Mumbai Indians Fall Short: Hardik Pandya Calls Out Bowling for Rajasthan Royals Defeat
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Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya pointed fingers at his bowlers after the team's 27-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. The game was delayed due to rain, yet Mumbai's bowlers allowed 150 runs to be conceded, weakening their position.

Pandya, after losing the toss, had chosen to bowl, but later critiqued the execution of their powerplay deliveries. The lackluster bowling was evident as RR's openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, put on an 80-run stand in just five overs.

Rajasthan Royals' performance was further lauded by captain Riyan Parag, who praised the young opening pair, citing their skills and maturity. The spotlight was also on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a young talent creating waves in the league. Meanwhile, Pandya urged his team to learn from their mistakes and come better prepared for upcoming matches.

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