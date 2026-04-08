Rory McIlroy's Quest: Beyond the Green Jacket

Rory McIlroy recently secured his first green jacket, prompting reflections on what's next in his illustrious golf career. Having achieved the career Grand Slam, McIlroy is now motivated by new goals, as he aims to retain his title at the upcoming Masters.

This year's event at Augusta National sees some significant absences, with Tiger Woods missing due to legal issues and Phil Mickelson citing personal family health concerns. Both legends' absence marks a first since 1994.

Augusta remains a constant in the ever-evolving landscape of golf, featuring some updates on and off the course. Notable changes include minor course modifications and new facilities, while betting favorites like Scottie Scheffler ready themselves for this iconic tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)