Khalin Joshi Takes Commanding Lead at Andhra Open Golf Tournament
Khalin Joshi surged to the front of the Andhra Open with a solid six-under 136 after two rounds. He leads by one over Dhruv Sheoran, who faltered to second with five-under 137. The field dealt with windy conditions on the altered course, with multiple players vying for top spots.
Khalin Joshi emerged as the leader after the second round of the Andhra Open golf tournament, posting a three-under 68 to secure the top position at six-under 136. Joshi's consistent performance edged him past overnight leader Dhruv Sheoran, who carded one-under 70, dropping to five-under 137.
Playing under challenging windy conditions, Joshi skillfully managed his way through the course, which saw an alteration with the par-5 seventh adjusted to a 477-yard par-4. Despite the adverse weather, Joshi's sharp ball-striking allowed him to maintain a stable round, with four birdies offset by one bogey.
Sheoran initially extended his lead with an eagle and a three-shot advantage, only to falter due to consecutive bogeys, placing him in second. Six others tied for fourth at two-under 140, while 52 of 130 competitors progressed past the cut set at six-over 148.
(With inputs from agencies.)