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Khalin Joshi Takes Commanding Lead at Andhra Open Golf Tournament

Khalin Joshi surged to the front of the Andhra Open with a solid six-under 136 after two rounds. He leads by one over Dhruv Sheoran, who faltered to second with five-under 137. The field dealt with windy conditions on the altered course, with multiple players vying for top spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:56 IST
Khalin Joshi Takes Commanding Lead at Andhra Open Golf Tournament

Khalin Joshi emerged as the leader after the second round of the Andhra Open golf tournament, posting a three-under 68 to secure the top position at six-under 136. Joshi's consistent performance edged him past overnight leader Dhruv Sheoran, who carded one-under 70, dropping to five-under 137.

Playing under challenging windy conditions, Joshi skillfully managed his way through the course, which saw an alteration with the par-5 seventh adjusted to a 477-yard par-4. Despite the adverse weather, Joshi's sharp ball-striking allowed him to maintain a stable round, with four birdies offset by one bogey.

Sheoran initially extended his lead with an eagle and a three-shot advantage, only to falter due to consecutive bogeys, placing him in second. Six others tied for fourth at two-under 140, while 52 of 130 competitors progressed past the cut set at six-over 148.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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