Mohammed Shami's Game-Changing Delivery: A Testament to Learning

Mohammed Shami unveiled a groundbreaking delivery, crafted with the guidance of bowling coach Bharat Arun, which contributed to the Lucknow Super Giants' victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shami's slower, wider ball dismissed Abhishek Sharma, underscoring his adaptability and mastery on the field.

Despite a remarkable domestic season for Bengal, Shami remains sidelined by national selectors for the white-ball setup, a decision scrutinized as calls for his return intensify. Spin bowling coach Carl Crowe commended Shami for his eagerness to learn and evolve, qualities crucial for his sustained success in cricket.

Praise also emerged for LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, recognized for his empowering leadership style. Crowe highlighted Pant's efforts to engage with teammates and value their insights, creating a collaborative team environment. Though speedster Mayank Yadav faces injury challenges, LSG boasts a robust pace lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)