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Remembering CD Gopinath: A Pioneer of Indian Cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mourns the passing of former cricketer CD Gopinath, a key figure in India's early Test success. Gopinath's legacy spans his role in India's first Test win, significant domestic contributions, and subsequent service as a national selector and team manager.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:18 IST
Remembering CD Gopinath: A Pioneer of Indian Cricket
CD Gopinath dies at 96 (Photo: X/@TNCACricket). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed deep sorrow following the death of CD Gopinath, a former cricketer who played a pivotal role in Indian cricket's early successes. Gopinath was part of India's first-ever Test-winning team, marking a significant milestone in the nation's cricket history.

Between 1951 and 1960, Gopinath represented India in eight Test matches, leaving a lasting impression with scores of 50 not out and 42 on his debut against England. His contributions during the era when Indian cricket was finding its footing on the world stage are remembered fondly, especially his involvement in India's maiden Test victory over England in 1952.

Beyond his international exploits, Gopinath was a vital figure in domestic cricket, particularly in Madras. He captained the Madras side and was instrumental in their 1954-55 Ranji Trophy victory, scoring a century in the final. Post-retirement, he continued to influence the game as a national selector and team manager, reflecting his enduring commitment to cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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