England Gears Up for World Cup with Florida Warm-Ups

In an exciting lead-up to the World Cup, England's national football team is set to play warm-up games in Tampa and Orlando this June, according to the national federation.

Thomas Tuchel's squad will face New Zealand at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on June 6 and Costa Rica at Orlando's Inter&Co Stadium on June 10.

Preparations will continue in Florida before the team establishes its base in Kansas City, Missouri for the tournament, which the United States, Canada, and Mexico are co-hosting. England is drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, playing matches in Dallas, Boston, and New York/New Jersey.