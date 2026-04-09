England Gears Up for World Cup with Florida Warm-Ups
England's national football team will play two World Cup warm-up matches in Tampa and Orlando this June. Their preparations in Florida aim to gear up for matches co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. England's base is in Missouri, competing in Group L.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:28 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In an exciting lead-up to the World Cup, England's national football team is set to play warm-up games in Tampa and Orlando this June, according to the national federation.
Thomas Tuchel's squad will face New Zealand at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on June 6 and Costa Rica at Orlando's Inter&Co Stadium on June 10.
Preparations will continue in Florida before the team establishes its base in Kansas City, Missouri for the tournament, which the United States, Canada, and Mexico are co-hosting. England is drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, playing matches in Dallas, Boston, and New York/New Jersey.
ALSO READ
Indian Football Team to Shine at Unity Cup 2026 in London
Eritrean Footballers' Disappearance Clouds Triumph in Cup Preliminaries
Italian Football Giants Head Down Under for Pre-Season Showdown
Eritrea's Footballers Vanish Amid Cup of Nations Success
Remembering Mircea Lucescu: A Legend of European Football