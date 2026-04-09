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Yuvraj Singh Reveals How Young Jasprit Bumrah Once Left Him Stunned with Whiplash Pace

Former cricket star Yuvraj Singh recounts his encounter with a then-16-year-old Jasprit Bumrah during a net session, highlighting his extraordinary speed. Despite lacking advanced skills then, Bumrah's pace and bounce left a lasting impression on Yuvraj, who praised the bowler's evolution into a feared figure in international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:56 IST
Yuvraj Singh Reveals How Young Jasprit Bumrah Once Left Him Stunned with Whiplash Pace
Jasprit Bumrah during IPL 2026 (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a riveting revelation, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a compelling story about his first encounter with now-star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking on the Overlap Cricket YouTube channel with Michael Vaughan, Yuvraj described being in awe of the young bowler's raw pace during a net session when Bumrah was just 16 years old.

Recalling the 2013 incident, Yuvraj, who was recovering from cancer and attempting a cricket comeback, said, "He was bowling really quick, and I wanted this kid out of the nets because his pace was overwhelming." Yuvraj highlighted Bumrah's natural speed and unique bowling style that set him apart even in his early years.

Since then, Bumrah has become one of modern cricket's most daunting bowlers, known for his lethal pacing and strategic smarts. Yuvraj praised Bumrah's ability to intimidate batters who are often reluctant to attack him directly, noting his exceptional performances in major tournaments like the T20 World Cup and ongoing IPL championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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