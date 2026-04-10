Argentina's Final Tune-Up: Friendly Matches Before the World Cup

In preparation for the World Cup, Argentina is set to conclude their warm-up with friendlies against Honduras and Iceland in June, the Argentine football federation announced.

The matches will be held in the United States, with the game against Honduras taking place on June 6 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, followed by a match against Iceland on June 9 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Argentina, placed in Group J with Austria, Algeria, and Jordan, begins its title defense on June 16 against Algeria. The World Cup kicks off on June 11, spanning the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)