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Sports News Roundup: Collision, Tickets, and Drafts Dominate Headlines

This sports news roundup covers several key stories: Parker Meadows of the Detroit Tigers was hospitalized after a collision. LA28 Olympic ticket sales go global following a successful local presale. UCLA's Lauren Betts is among the 15 attending the WNBA Draft. NFL faces antitrust investigation by the US Justice Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 05:20 IST
Sports News Roundup: Collision, Tickets, and Drafts Dominate Headlines

Parker Meadows, center fielder for the Detroit Tigers, was hospitalized overnight after a collision on the field during a game against the Minnesota Twins. Meadows was involved in an on-field incident with Riley Greene, resulting in Meadows being carted off and admitted for observation.

Ticket sales for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games have been opened globally, following a remarkable local presale. Organizers report exceptionally strong demand, with more tickets sold in the first week than any previous Olympics' initial offering. However, there have been complaints regarding pricing and availability.

An NFL antitrust investigation has been launched by the U.S. Justice Department over alleged anticompetitive practices. This follows mounting concerns from regulators, station owners, and senators about the increasing trend of broadcasting rights being sold to streaming platforms, impacting consumer access to sports broadcasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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