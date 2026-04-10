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Mukul Choudhary's Calmness Under Pressure Powers LSG to Thrilling Victory

Mukul Choudhary of Lucknow Super Giants attributed his composure and advice from Rishabh Pant as key factors in his standout performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. Choudhary's 54 off 27 balls played a crucial role in LSG's three-wicket win, showcasing his ability to finish matches under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:06 IST
Mukul Choudhary's Calmness Under Pressure Powers LSG to Thrilling Victory
Mukul Choudhary (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Mukul Choudhary, a prominent batter for the Lucknow Super Giants, credited a crucial conversation with team skipper Rishabh Pant for his improved gameplay and composure. Choudhary revealed that Pant advised him to rely on his innate playing style, concentrate on the fundamentals, and avoid self-imposed pressure.

Choudhary's newfound calmness bore fruit during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, particularly in the much-anticipated match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. His explosive performance, scoring 54 runs off just 27 balls, including seven sixes and two fours, was instrumental in LSG securing a three-wicket victory in a nail-biting finish.

Reflecting on his journey, Choudhary emphasized the importance of staying composed and extending his innings. By taking games to the end, he feels more confident in his ability to secure victories for his team. His partnership with Avesh Khan produced a vital 54-run stand, marking the highest 8th-wicket or lower partnership in a successful IPL chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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