High Stakes and Headlines: The Week in Sports

The sports world experienced a week of significant developments. Detroit Tigers' center fielder Parker Meadows was hospitalized after colliding with teammate Riley Greene during a game against the Minnesota Twins, raising concerns for his health.

On a brighter note, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics (LA28) opened global ticket sales following a record-breaking local presale, a promising start for a Games reliant on private revenue. Additionally, All-Star guard Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces reached a historic $1.19 million agreement, making Young the WNBA's first million-dollar athlete.

Moreover, the U.S. Justice Department opened an investigation into the NFL's alleged anticompetitive practices, following collective worries from major broadcasters and U.S. regulators about sports broadcasting accessibility. These events mark substantial moments in the sports sector this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)