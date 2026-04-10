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India's Women Wheelchair Basketball Team Heads to Commonwealth Glory

India's 3x3 women's wheelchair basketball team qualifies for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. They earned a spot after successful Asia Oceania qualifiers alongside Australia. The men’s team missed qualification. The Games run from July 23 to August 2, with the women's matches from July 24 to 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:33 IST
India's Women Wheelchair Basketball Team Heads to Commonwealth Glory
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India's 3x3 women's wheelchair basketball team has secured a place in the upcoming Commonwealth Games set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland. This qualification comes after emerging successful in the Asia Oceania qualifiers alongside Australia.

While the women's team clinched their spot, the men's team fell short, finishing fourth in their category. According to the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF), the final positions in both men's and women's competitions might still be awarded through wildcard allocations considering regional representation and past performances.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled from July 23 to August 2, with the 3x3 wheelchair basketball events happening from July 24 to 29 at the Scottish Event Campus. Other confirmed women's teams include host nation Scotland, Nigeria, Canada, England, and India, representing various continents worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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