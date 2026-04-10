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The Decline of Italian Soccer: A Crisis Unfolds

Italian soccer is facing a crisis, with clubs struggling in European leagues and the national team missing the World Cup. Failures include Bologna and Fiorentina's heavy defeats in European competitions. Challenges include an aging Serie A, low ball speeds, financial difficulties, and outdated stadiums, demanding urgent intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:47 IST
The Decline of Italian Soccer: A Crisis Unfolds
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Italy's soccer scene is in disarray as Bologna and Fiorentina are on the brink of European exits, having suffered significant defeats in the Europa League and Conference League, respectively. These losses could lead to no Italian team reaching a European semifinal for the first time in seven years, marking a concerning trend.

Adding to the distress, Atalanta was overwhelmed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, while Inter Milan and Juventus faced early eliminations. Serie A champion Napoli's poor performance in the league phase further highlights the issues plaguing Italian clubs on the continental stage.

Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian soccer federation, has released a critical report pointing out systemic failures, including an aging league, slower play speeds, and financial struggles of clubs. As Italy also misses out on the World Cup, Gravina emphasizes the need for radical government-backed reforms to revive Italian soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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