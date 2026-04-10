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India's Ayush Shetty Shocks the World at Badminton Asia Championships

India's badminton prodigy Ayush Shetty stunned the world by defeating World No. 4 Jonatan Christie at the Badminton Asia Championships. The 20-year-old showcased exceptional skill and composure under pressure, continuing his unbeaten run in Ningbo. Shetty previously ousted World No. 7 Li Shi Feng in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:42 IST
India's Ayush Shetty Shocks the World at Badminton Asia Championships
Ayush Shetty. (Photo/Badminton Asia Championships). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a dramatic turn of events at the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, India's Ayush Shetty outplayed World No. 4 and Olympian Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, winning 23-21, 21-17. This victory cements the 20-year-old's position as a rising star in the badminton world.

The encounter was a nail-biter, with Christie initially seizing the lead and reaching game point. Nonetheless, Shetty demonstrated remarkable resilience, clawing back to take the first game 23-21. The second game followed a similar script, with scores tied multiple times until Shetty gained an edge and clinched the match 21-17 in 54 minutes.

Shetty's road to this victory included a significant win against China's World No. 7 Li Shi Feng and another success against Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen. Looking ahead, Shetty is set to face the winner of the clash between World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn and China's Weng Hong Yang, the 2025 China Masters runner-up.

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