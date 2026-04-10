India Shines at Asian Boxing Championships 2026: A Dominant Force Emerges

At the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, India delivered a stellar performance, securing its position as a formidable boxing force. Vishvanath Suresh claimed gold in the men's 50kg category with a decisive 5:0 win against Japan's Daichi Iwai, marking a high point in India's campaign.

India concluded the championships second on the medal table, with one less gold than Kazakhstan but surpassing all nations with a total of 16 medals. The Indian women's team led the charge with 10 medals, including four golds, setting a benchmark for their continental success.

Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India, hailed the athletes' achievements as exemplary, emphasizing emerging talents' promise and readiness. Notable performers included Minakshi, Preeti, Priya, and Arundhati, each securing gold in their respective categories. India's boxing programme continues to nurture a robust pipeline, poised for upcoming international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)