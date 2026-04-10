Left Menu

India Shines at Asian Boxing Championships 2026: A Dominant Force Emerges

India excelled at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 with Vishvanath Suresh winning gold in men's 50kg. The women's team made history, winning 10 medals. This success reflects India's growing boxing prowess. President Ajay Singh praised the team's depth, resilience, and emergence of future talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:55 IST
India Shines at Asian Boxing Championships 2026: A Dominant Force Emerges
Vishvanath Suresh with his support staff in Ulaanbaatar. (Photo/Asian Boxing). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

At the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, India delivered a stellar performance, securing its position as a formidable boxing force. Vishvanath Suresh claimed gold in the men's 50kg category with a decisive 5:0 win against Japan's Daichi Iwai, marking a high point in India's campaign.

India concluded the championships second on the medal table, with one less gold than Kazakhstan but surpassing all nations with a total of 16 medals. The Indian women's team led the charge with 10 medals, including four golds, setting a benchmark for their continental success.

Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India, hailed the athletes' achievements as exemplary, emphasizing emerging talents' promise and readiness. Notable performers included Minakshi, Preeti, Priya, and Arundhati, each securing gold in their respective categories. India's boxing programme continues to nurture a robust pipeline, poised for upcoming international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dal Lake's Shrinking Water Body: A Call for Urgent Conservation

Dal Lake's Shrinking Water Body: A Call for Urgent Conservation

 India
2
UK Officials Crack Down on Tech Firms Over Non-Consensual Image Sharing

UK Officials Crack Down on Tech Firms Over Non-Consensual Image Sharing

 United Kingdom
3
Bridging Boundaries: CII's Economic Diplomacy

Bridging Boundaries: CII's Economic Diplomacy

 China
4
Political Buzz: Shiv Sena's 'Operation Tiger' Debunked

Political Buzz: Shiv Sena's 'Operation Tiger' Debunked

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026