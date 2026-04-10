Left Menu

India Shines at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships

India's young table tennis players showcased exceptional performance, securing spots in the singles quarterfinals across both U-19 and U-15 categories at the Asian Youth Championships. The Indian team capitalized on their opportunities by displaying dominant gameplay, setting the stage for a title-rich conclusion on the final day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:37 IST
India Shines at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships
  • Country:
  • India

India's young table tennis players continue to impress at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships, reaching the quarterfinals in both the U-19 and U-15 singles categories following a triumphant sweep in the team events.

Benefiting from first-round byes, India's top players are poised for semifinal appearances on Saturday. Priyanuj Bhattacharjee and Punit Biswas led the Under-19 boys, both maintaining flawless records in their groups. Bhattacharjee showcased impeccable form, while Biswas quickly recovered after a brief challenge from Sri Lanka's Akain Viyanduwa.

The Indian girls, represented by Jennifer Varghese and Ananya Muralidharan, were equally commanding, cruising through their groups with convincing victories. The Under-15 boys and girls, including talents like Aditya Das and Ankolika Chakraborty, mirrored this dominance as they advanced to the knockout rounds without losing a match. As the event progresses, India's players are set to convert their dominant performances into a substantial medal haul on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of the Beached Bryde Whale: Conservation Efforts and Community Intrigue

Mystery of the Beached Bryde Whale: Conservation Efforts and Community Intri...

 India
2
Massive Crowds Cause Delay for TVK Chief Vijay's Campaign Rally

Massive Crowds Cause Delay for TVK Chief Vijay's Campaign Rally

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Election Bias in Favor of BJP

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Election Bias in Favor of BJP

 India
4
Echoes of History: Parallels Between 1930s Germany and Modern India

Echoes of History: Parallels Between 1930s Germany and Modern India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026