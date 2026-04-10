India Shines at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships

India's young table tennis players continue to impress at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships, reaching the quarterfinals in both the U-19 and U-15 singles categories following a triumphant sweep in the team events.

Benefiting from first-round byes, India's top players are poised for semifinal appearances on Saturday. Priyanuj Bhattacharjee and Punit Biswas led the Under-19 boys, both maintaining flawless records in their groups. Bhattacharjee showcased impeccable form, while Biswas quickly recovered after a brief challenge from Sri Lanka's Akain Viyanduwa.

The Indian girls, represented by Jennifer Varghese and Ananya Muralidharan, were equally commanding, cruising through their groups with convincing victories. The Under-15 boys and girls, including talents like Aditya Das and Ankolika Chakraborty, mirrored this dominance as they advanced to the knockout rounds without losing a match. As the event progresses, India's players are set to convert their dominant performances into a substantial medal haul on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)