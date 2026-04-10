VP JD Vance's Strategic Diplomacy Balancing Act

Vice President JD Vance signaled optimism ahead of his diplomatic mission to Pakistan, where he will engage in critical discussions with Iranian officials. Speaking to reporters before leaving Washington, Vance stressed the potential for positive outcomes from the negotiations.

The Vice President emphasized the U.S.'s readiness to engage with Iran, noting, 'If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand.' He underscored this approach aligns with the strategic vision set by the President of the United States.

However, Vance issued a stern warning to Tehran, cautioning that any attempts to manipulate or deceive during discussions would be met with resistance. 'If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive,' he asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)