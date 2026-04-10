Augusta National's Phone Policy Clash with Calcavecchia

Former British Open champion Mark Calcavecchia found himself expelled from this week's Masters tournament for breaching Augusta National Golf Club's stringent no-phone policy, as reported by Golfweek.

The 65-year-old golfer, who clinched the 1989 British Open title at Royal Troon and was an honorary guest at the Masters, was asked to leave on Wednesday, the day before the tournament commenced. Despite the abrupt removal, Calcavecchia only had positive remarks regarding the club and the event, stating, "I've got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now," before ending his call with Golfweek.

Neither Augusta National representatives nor Calcavecchia's agent provided immediate responses to Reuters' email requests for confirmation. Over his career, Calcavecchia claimed 13 PGA Tour victories and participated in the Masters 18 times, securing his best finish in 1988 as a runner-up to Sandy Lyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)