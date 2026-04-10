High-Stakes Face-Off: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

In a high-energy Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The decision, taken by RR captain Riyan Parag, was based on the recent wet weather conditions which are expected to impact the pitch.

Parag commented on the conditions, stating, "We were expecting a dry wicket, but with the recent rain, there's going to be some moisture. Our aim is to utilize it effectively." The Rajasthan Royals have showcased a stellar start this season, defeating Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians, emphasizing their strategy of smart and adaptive cricket.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also been formidable contenders so far, with wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB seeks to secure another victory and interrupt RR's current momentum. This thrilling match promises to be a key battle in the IPL 2026 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)