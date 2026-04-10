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The Unsung Heroes: Volunteer Backbone of Formula One's Glamorous World

A recent FIA report highlights the crucial role of volunteers in Formula One. Despite its affluent associations, the sport relies on an army of unpaid motorsport enthusiasts. The data reveals the enormity of their contribution, which ensures the safe and efficient running of races across the F1 calendar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:24 IST
The Unsung Heroes: Volunteer Backbone of Formula One's Glamorous World
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The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has shed light on the pivotal role of volunteers within the world of Formula One, a sport often synonymous with wealth and glamour. A recently published report reveals that the safe and efficient running of every F1 race heavily depends on a dedicated group of unpaid individuals.

According to FIA data, organizing a single 2025 championship race requires an average of 838 trained volunteers, equating to roughly 42 for each F1 driver on track. Over a 24-race season, this level of commitment amounts to 965,376 hours, not accounting for preparatory training and duties beyond race weekends.

The report underscores the essential nature of roles such as flag marshals and extrication teams, highlighting that these volunteers are the true backbone of the sport. The FIA recommends establishing a Centre of Excellence to ensure sustained volunteer involvement in Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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