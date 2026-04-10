Joseph Sunny Shines in SC Delhi's Dominant Victory

In a thrilling display of skill and strategy, SC Delhi overcame NorthEast United FC with a convincing 3-0 victory in the Indian Super League match held on Friday. Joseph Sunny's exceptional performance, marked by two goals, was pivotal in propelling Delhi up the standings.

The game began with both sides demonstrating eagerness, with NorthEast United initially applying pressure. However, Delhi's defense, expertly managed by Alex Saji, remained resolute, thwarting several early attempts on goal. Despite numerous promising attacks by both teams, the first half ended goalless.

The second half witnessed increased intensity, with Sunny breaking the deadlock in the 65th minute. He scored again shortly after, displaying remarkable poise and precision. The final goal orchestrated by Ousmane Fané and finished by Mohammed Aimen sealed Delhi's second consecutive victory of the season, leaving NorthEast United in tenth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)