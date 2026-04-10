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Indian U-17 Women's Team Gears Up for Russia Challenge

The Indian U-17 Women's team is set to face Russia in a friendly series, crucial for their AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 preparations. Head coach Pamela Conti praises the young squad's attitude and highlights the upcoming challenges, particularly against strong teams like Australia in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:58 IST
Indian U-17 Women's Team Gears Up for Russia Challenge
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The Indian U-17 Women's team is gearing up for a significant test in their preparations for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 as they face Russia in a three-match friendly series in Sochi. Scheduled for April 11, 14, and 17, the matches promise to provide valuable experience.

The squad, under the guidance of head coach Pamela Conti, has been training intensively in Bengaluru before arriving in Sochi. Conti expressed satisfaction with the team's progress, lauding their strong attitude despite their young age, and forecasting a bright future.

Conti emphasized the importance of these matches for facing similarly physical teams like Australia. She noted the advantages and challenges presented by both Russia's playing style and external conditions like climate and pitch. Conti also reiterated the team's focus on broader developmental goals.

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