Indian U-17 Women's Team Gears Up for Russia Challenge

The Indian U-17 Women's team is gearing up for a significant test in their preparations for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 as they face Russia in a three-match friendly series in Sochi. Scheduled for April 11, 14, and 17, the matches promise to provide valuable experience.

The squad, under the guidance of head coach Pamela Conti, has been training intensively in Bengaluru before arriving in Sochi. Conti expressed satisfaction with the team's progress, lauding their strong attitude despite their young age, and forecasting a bright future.

Conti emphasized the importance of these matches for facing similarly physical teams like Australia. She noted the advantages and challenges presented by both Russia's playing style and external conditions like climate and pitch. Conti also reiterated the team's focus on broader developmental goals.