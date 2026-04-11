Left Menu

Tyson Fury Set for Knockout Return at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury weighs in lighter for his fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov in 2024. After a hiatus, Fury aims to reclaim his titles and asserts his ongoing dominance in heavyweight boxing. The fight, set at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 01:23 IST
Tyson Fury Set for Knockout Return at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury, the former world heavyweight champion, appeared lighter at the latest weigh-in for his upcoming fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov. Fury, who weighed in at 267.9 pounds, has been training intensively for this match after a period away from the ring.

The British boxer previously registered 281 pounds in his bout with Oleksandr Usyk and 262 pounds during their initial meeting. With his sights set on reclaiming championship glory, Fury plans to emerge victorious in this comeback fight.

The highly anticipated match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix, highlighting Fury's marketability. Despite his absence, Fury remains a dominant force and claims that he feels in peak condition, ready to defeat Makhmudov and conquer the division once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

 Global
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

 Global
4
Justin Rose Takes the Lead as McIlroy Shines and Scheffler Struggles at the Masters

Justin Rose Takes the Lead as McIlroy Shines and Scheffler Struggles at the ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026