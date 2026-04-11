Tyson Fury Set for Knockout Return at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tyson Fury, the former world heavyweight champion, appeared lighter at the latest weigh-in for his upcoming fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov. Fury, who weighed in at 267.9 pounds, has been training intensively for this match after a period away from the ring.

The British boxer previously registered 281 pounds in his bout with Oleksandr Usyk and 262 pounds during their initial meeting. With his sights set on reclaiming championship glory, Fury plans to emerge victorious in this comeback fight.

The highly anticipated match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix, highlighting Fury's marketability. Despite his absence, Fury remains a dominant force and claims that he feels in peak condition, ready to defeat Makhmudov and conquer the division once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)