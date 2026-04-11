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Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steers RR to Victory Over RCB with Explosive Knock

In a thrilling IPL 2026 match, Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased his batting prowess, scoring a rapid 78 off 26 balls to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His remarkable innings, alongside Dhruv Jurel's support, secured a six-wicket victory and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:26 IST
Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steers RR to Victory Over RCB with Explosive Knock
Vaibhav SSooryavanshi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old cricket sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, delivered a stunning performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026, propelling his team to a six-wicket victory with an explosive innings at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Facing formidable opponents like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sooryavanshi's approach of playing each ball on its merit guided him to a blistering score of 78 off just 26 balls.

This prodigious effort earned him the Player of the Match accolade. Demonstrating impressive maturity, Sooryavanshi revealed that his focus lies in backing his natural game and responding to the ball, not the bowler. His standout performance now places him as the holder of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap, having accumulated 200 runs over just four matches.

Despite expressing disappointment at his dismissal which he believes could have accelerated the victory against RCB, the young left-hander, alongside Dhruv Jurel's undefeated 81, chased down the target of 202 in only 18 overs - marking RR's fourth consecutive win this season, while also handing RCB their first defeat of the series.

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