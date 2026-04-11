Left Menu

Dhruv Jurel Shines as Rajasthan Royals Extend Unbeaten Run

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel thrived in his role at No. 3 with a career-best unbeaten 81, leading Rajasthan Royals to a victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Jurel, who previously batted at No. 5-6, emphasized flexibility in batting positions, contributing significantly to his team's success and leadership on the scorecard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-04-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 11:25 IST
Dhruv Jurel Shines as Rajasthan Royals Extend Unbeaten Run
Dhruv Jurel
  • Country:
  • India

Dhruv Jurel has become a crucial asset for Rajasthan Royals, exemplified by his career-best unbeaten 81 that powered the team to triumph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With this performance, Rajasthan extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

Jurel, formerly batting at No. 5-6, expressed his openness to batting in any position, stating that for him it's always about contributing wherever needed. His effectiveness in the No. 3 spot has been significant, elevating him among the top run-getters alongside teammates Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal.

With more veteran players like Ravindra Jadeja coming into play, and reliable performance from bowlers like Ravi Bishnoi, Rajasthan Royals stand strong this season. Jurel's seamless cooperation with Bishnoi, whom he knows from their U-19 days, highlights a promising partnership integral to the team's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dravidian Model 2.0: A New Dawn in Tamil Nadu Politics

Dravidian Model 2.0: A New Dawn in Tamil Nadu Politics

 India
2
Modi Rallies West Bengal Voters with Citizenship Promises and Anti-Infiltration Stance

Modi Rallies West Bengal Voters with Citizenship Promises and Anti-Infiltrat...

 India
3
Bhatia's Unexpected Exit: A Masters Miss

Bhatia's Unexpected Exit: A Masters Miss

 United States
4
Church vs. State: The FCRA Debate Intensifies in Kerala

Church vs. State: The FCRA Debate Intensifies in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026