Dhruv Jurel Shines as Rajasthan Royals Extend Unbeaten Run

Dhruv Jurel has become a crucial asset for Rajasthan Royals, exemplified by his career-best unbeaten 81 that powered the team to triumph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With this performance, Rajasthan extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

Jurel, formerly batting at No. 5-6, expressed his openness to batting in any position, stating that for him it's always about contributing wherever needed. His effectiveness in the No. 3 spot has been significant, elevating him among the top run-getters alongside teammates Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal.

With more veteran players like Ravindra Jadeja coming into play, and reliable performance from bowlers like Ravi Bishnoi, Rajasthan Royals stand strong this season. Jurel's seamless cooperation with Bishnoi, whom he knows from their U-19 days, highlights a promising partnership integral to the team's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)