Strategic Toss: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL Face-Off

In an anticipated IPL showdown, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field against Chennai Super Kings. The Capitals made strategic adjustments by bringing in J&K pacer Auqib Nabi and Ashutosh Sharma, replacing Nitish Rana and Vipraj Nigam.

Chennai Super Kings, not to be left behind, also tweaked their lineup. Dewald Brevis and Gurjapneet Singh were brought into the team, signaling CSK's intention to strengthen their squad for the match.

The Capitals' lineup features the likes of KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, and David Miller, while CSK's strong lineup includes Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shivam Dube. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter with both teams eyeing a decisive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)