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Punjab Kings' Epic Chase Stuns Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Thriller

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan reflected on the team's failure in execution during their defeat to Punjab Kings, who chased down a daunting target of 220 with seven balls to spare. Despite SRH's strong start, lapses allowed PBKS to achieve a record-breaking six-wicket victory at Mullanpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:57 IST
Punjab Kings' Epic Chase Stuns Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Thriller
SRH and PBKS players in action (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter, Punjab Kings pulled off a stunning six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing down a formidable target of 220 with seven deliveries to spare at Mullanpur. Despite SRH's explosive start, led by Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, PBKS showcased their prowess in high-pressure chases.

Sunrisers skipper Ishan Kishan candidly admitted shortcomings in execution, especially during crucial phases of the match. Reflecting on the performance, Kishan noted that the team missed the opportunity to post a bigger total after a commanding start and emphasized the importance of disciplined execution in T20 cricket.

With an aggressive response, PBKS, guided by an unbeaten 69 from captain Shreyas Iyer, dismantled the SRH bowling attack. Iyer's knock ensured a record chase for Punjab as the team solidified its reputation as a dominant force in chasing high scores in the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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