Punjab Kings' Epic Chase Stuns Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Thriller

In a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter, Punjab Kings pulled off a stunning six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing down a formidable target of 220 with seven deliveries to spare at Mullanpur. Despite SRH's explosive start, led by Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, PBKS showcased their prowess in high-pressure chases.

Sunrisers skipper Ishan Kishan candidly admitted shortcomings in execution, especially during crucial phases of the match. Reflecting on the performance, Kishan noted that the team missed the opportunity to post a bigger total after a commanding start and emphasized the importance of disciplined execution in T20 cricket.

With an aggressive response, PBKS, guided by an unbeaten 69 from captain Shreyas Iyer, dismantled the SRH bowling attack. Iyer's knock ensured a record chase for Punjab as the team solidified its reputation as a dominant force in chasing high scores in the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)