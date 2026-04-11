Shreyas Iyer Breaks Mullanpur Jinx with Spectacular Half-Century

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer showcased exceptional form, breaking his home venue jinx with a commanding half-century at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Iyer's performance was pivotal in leading PBKS to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, maintaining their unbeaten record in the 2026 season.

Since taking the reins at Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, Iyer has been a force in IPL run-chases, amassing 555 runs in 13 innings. He averages 138.75 with a striking rate of 171.82, marking six fifties. Before this game, Iyer struggled at Mullanpur, yet silenced critics with his latest knock.

Iyer's record against SRH is noteworthy, scoring 636 runs over 20 matches. His prowess against spinners remains unmatched, with a false shot rate of just 10%. The latest victory highlights Iyer's consistency as an IPL captain, with an impressive 11 not-out finishes during successful chases in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)