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East Bengal Clinches Decisive Win Over Chennaiyin in Thrilling Super League Showdown

In a gripping Indian Super League match, East Bengal FC secured a 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC, with goals from Edmund Lalrindika, Bipin Singh, and Nandha Kumar. The win propelled East Bengal to third place in the standings, while all goals were notably scored by Indian players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:24 IST
East Bengal Clinches Decisive Win Over Chennaiyin in Thrilling Super League Showdown
Edmund Lalrindika
  • Country:
  • India

East Bengal FC emerged victorious against Chennaiyin FC with a 3-1 scoreline in an electrifying Indian Super League clash on Saturday. The match saw early goals from Edmund Lalrindika and Irfan Yadwad, while Bipin Singh and Nandha Kumar delivered decisive blows for the visitors.

Bipin Singh's standout performance, which earned him the Player of the Match award, helped East Bengal climb to third in the standings. The team showcased skillful play, with captain Saúl Crespo setting up Lalrindika for the opening goal, while Chennaiyin's pursuit of an equalizer was met with strong defensive efforts.

In the second half, after Irvine Yadwad's equalizer, East Bengal's late strikes solidified their win. Bipin Singh's header and Nandha Kumar's stoppage-time goal symbolized the team's clinical finish, preserving their superior position in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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