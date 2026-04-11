Left Menu

MCA Champions Trophy: Boosting Mumbai Cricket

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced a Rs 100 crore subsidy corpus alongside the launch of the MCA Champions Trophy, aimed at bolstering the T20 Mumbai League. This fund will ensure long-term financial stability for affiliated clubs, support talent development, and maintain high standards of cricket infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:58 IST
MCA Champions Trophy: Boosting Mumbai Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has taken a significant step to secure the future of local cricket by announcing a Rs 100 crore subsidy corpus. Approved by its apex council on Saturday, this financial reservoir is designed to ensure the longevity and prosperity of all affiliated clubs.

As part of its strategic initiatives, the MCA is also introducing the MCA Champions Trophy. This eight-team tournament will draw top talent from a pool of registered players and serves as a precursor to the T20 Mumbai League, reinforcing the league's competitive edge.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik emphasized the importance of empowering clubs to foster young talent and maintain high-quality infrastructure. The Champions Trophy is set to play a pivotal role in elevating the standards and competitiveness of local cricket, commencing on April 20th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fueling Fortunes: Tribes Utilize Tax Exemptions to Offer Cheaper Gas

Fueling Fortunes: Tribes Utilize Tax Exemptions to Offer Cheaper Gas

 Global
2
A Call for Focus: Addressing the Crisis in Manipur

A Call for Focus: Addressing the Crisis in Manipur

 India
3
Political Turmoil: Jail Sentence for Andhra Leader Amidst Land Policy Controversy

Political Turmoil: Jail Sentence for Andhra Leader Amidst Land Policy Contro...

 India
4
Indian compound women's trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Pragati clinch gold at Archery World Cup Stage 1.

Indian compound women's trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026