MCA Champions Trophy: Boosting Mumbai Cricket

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has taken a significant step to secure the future of local cricket by announcing a Rs 100 crore subsidy corpus. Approved by its apex council on Saturday, this financial reservoir is designed to ensure the longevity and prosperity of all affiliated clubs.

As part of its strategic initiatives, the MCA is also introducing the MCA Champions Trophy. This eight-team tournament will draw top talent from a pool of registered players and serves as a precursor to the T20 Mumbai League, reinforcing the league's competitive edge.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik emphasized the importance of empowering clubs to foster young talent and maintain high-quality infrastructure. The Champions Trophy is set to play a pivotal role in elevating the standards and competitiveness of local cricket, commencing on April 20th.

(With inputs from agencies.)