Samson Shines with Stellar Hundred as CSK Thrives
Sanju Samson, playing for Chennai Super Kings, delivered a masterful hundred as CSK scored 212 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. His unbeaten 115 off 56 balls was pivotal, boosting both his confidence and team morale. Partner Ayush Mhatre impressed with a smooth half-century, securing a strong game for CSK.
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Sanju Samson showcased his batting prowess with a scintillating hundred, lifting the Chennai Super Kings to a formidable 212 for two against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. Facing early doubts this season, Samson's unbeaten 115 off 56 balls was a turning point both personally and for his team.
The Kerala-born cricketer's innings featured a blend of composure and aggression, notably forming a 113-run partnership with rising talent Ayush Mhatre. While Mhatre's composed half-century impressed the Chepauk crowd, Samson's array of shots across the field was a spectacle, marking his fourth IPL hundred.
Despite challenges, such as being dropped on 55, Samson capitalized on every opportunity. His performance, including a signature six off Kuldeep Yadav, reaffirmed CSK's potential in the league. Meanwhile, Mhatre's retirement out made way for big-hitter Shivam Dube to continue the momentum.
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