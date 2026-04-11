Samson Shines with Stellar Hundred as CSK Thrives

Sanju Samson showcased his batting prowess with a scintillating hundred, lifting the Chennai Super Kings to a formidable 212 for two against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. Facing early doubts this season, Samson's unbeaten 115 off 56 balls was a turning point both personally and for his team.

The Kerala-born cricketer's innings featured a blend of composure and aggression, notably forming a 113-run partnership with rising talent Ayush Mhatre. While Mhatre's composed half-century impressed the Chepauk crowd, Samson's array of shots across the field was a spectacle, marking his fourth IPL hundred.

Despite challenges, such as being dropped on 55, Samson capitalized on every opportunity. His performance, including a signature six off Kuldeep Yadav, reaffirmed CSK's potential in the league. Meanwhile, Mhatre's retirement out made way for big-hitter Shivam Dube to continue the momentum.