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Sanju Samson's Century Powers CSK to Dominant Victory Over Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings delivered a stellar batting performance against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026, with Sanju Samson scoring an unbeaten century. Assisted by Ayush Mhatre's supportive half-century, CSK set a formidable target of 212/2, putting Delhi under pressure from the outset in Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:40 IST
Sanju Samson's Century Powers CSK to Dominant Victory Over Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a show of batting supremacy, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dominated Delhi Capitals during their IPL 2026 clash at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals were left facing an uphill battle as CSK, led by Sanju Samson's unbeaten century, posted a challenging 212/2 in their allotted 20 overs on Saturday.

Opening batsmen Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided CSK with a solid foundation, scoring 27/0 in the initial overs. Despite Gaikwad's early dismissal by Axar Patel, Samson's commanding presence on the field ensured the team maintained momentum. The ninth over saw Samson reach his half-century, driving CSK to 88/1 by the tenth over.

The latter part of the innings was characterized by Samson's masterful strokeplay and support from Ayush Mhatre, who notched a swift fifty. Their partnership pushed the Super Kings to a staggering 160/1 in the 15th over. With Samson achieving a landmark fourth IPL century and Mhatre contributing significantly, Delhi's bowlers struggled to apply pressure, resulting in a final tally of 212/2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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