Harmanpreet Kaur Embraces Busy Schedule as Path to T20 World Cup Glory

Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur sees the rigorous schedule leading up to the T20 World Cup as a crucial opportunity for her team to advance as cricketers. She noted that participating in numerous matches enhances their skills and fosters growth, crucial for preparing against formidable opposition.

Reflecting on India's groundbreaking 50-over World Cup victory, Kaur expressed a desire to achieve more historic triumphs. The team will embark on a series of international tours, including visits to South Africa and England, before commencing their World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Birmingham.

The skipper acknowledged the increased awareness and support for women's cricket, crediting the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their contributions to the sport's popularity. She emphasized the team's commitment to delivering top performances and attracting greater viewership to women's matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)