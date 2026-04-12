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Al-Nassr's Record-Breaking Streak: Ronaldo and Felix Shine

Al-Nassr achieved their longest winning streak in the Saudi Pro League with a 2-0 victory over Al-Akhdoud, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix. This win marks their 14th consecutive victory, propelling them to the top of the standings ahead of Al-Hilal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 03:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 03:44 IST
Al-Nassr's Record-Breaking Streak: Ronaldo and Felix Shine
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In a remarkable run, Al-Nassr has secured their longest-ever winning streak in the Saudi Pro League after a decisive 2-0 win against Al-Akhdoud. The victory was achieved through strategic goals by Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix on Saturday.

Leading the league standings with 73 points from 28 games, Al-Nassr has established a five-point lead over second-place Al-Hilal, with only six games remaining in the season. The Pro League confirmed that this 14th consecutive victory surpasses Al-Nassr's previous record from the 2013-2014 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo contributed to the win by scoring in the 15th minute, marking his 24th goal this season. Joao Felix doubled the lead in the second half after capitalizing on a rebound, solidifying Al-Nassr's dominant position in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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