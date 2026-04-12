Marie-Louise Eta Makes History: Union Berlin's First Female Interim Head Coach
Marie-Louise Eta has been appointed as interim head coach for Union Berlin following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart. This appointment marks Eta as the first woman to lead a Bundesliga team from the touchline. Union Berlin is currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings.
Union Berlin has appointed Marie-Louise Eta as interim head coach until the season's end, following the ousting of Steffen Baumgart. The Bundesliga club announced this decision late Saturday.
Baumgart and his coaching staff were dismissed after Union's 3-1 loss against FC Heidenheim, which left the team languishing in the lower half of the table. Currently, Union Berlin occupies the 11th position with 32 points.
Eta made history in November 2023 as the first female assistant coach in Germany's top football league. During a match in January 2024, she further etched her name in history by leading a Bundesliga team from the touchline, overseeing a 1-0 victory over Darmstadt while then-manager Nenad Bjelica served a suspension.