Controversy Erupts as Rajasthan Royals' Manager Breaches Protocol

Controversy has engulfed Rajasthan Royals as their team manager, Romi Bhinder, was captured on camera using a mobile phone in the dugout during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The incident surfaced on social media, raising questions about Bhinder's adherence to the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocols, which prohibit phone usage in the dugout.

The breach could result in disciplinary action, as the IPL Governing Council reviews reports from the match referee and Anti-Corruption Unit.