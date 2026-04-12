Controversy Erupts as Rajasthan Royals' Manager Breaches Protocol
Rajasthan Royals' team manager, Romi Bhinder, faced controversy for using a mobile phone in the dugout during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His actions breached PMOA protocols, and the IPL GC is expected to decide on potential disciplinary measures following further investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Controversy has engulfed Rajasthan Royals as their team manager, Romi Bhinder, was captured on camera using a mobile phone in the dugout during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The incident surfaced on social media, raising questions about Bhinder's adherence to the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocols, which prohibit phone usage in the dugout.
The breach could result in disciplinary action, as the IPL Governing Council reviews reports from the match referee and Anti-Corruption Unit.
ALSO READ
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in IPL match in Chennai.
Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in an IPL match at Mullanpur.
Kolkata Knight Riders Triumph in Thrilling IPL Match
Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in IPL match in Kolkata.
Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by one run in an IPL match in New Delhi.