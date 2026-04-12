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Breaking Barriers: Marie-Louise Eta Begins Historic Tenure in Bundesliga

Marie-Louise Eta has made history by becoming the first female head coach in men's Bundesliga, leading Union Berlin in a crucial phase for its league survival. Taking over after Steffen Baumgart's dismissal, she's tasked with securing vital points in Union's remaining matches to avoid relegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:56 IST
Breaking Barriers: Marie-Louise Eta Begins Historic Tenure in Bundesliga
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an unprecedented move, Marie-Louise Eta has been named the first female head coach in the men's Bundesliga, tasked with leading Union Berlin as the team fights to stay afloat in the league.

Eta steps into the role following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, as Union Berlin grapples with a difficult second half of the season. Despite previous coaching experiences, the task ahead demands strategic acumen and unity within the club as they attempt to secure crucial wins.

Renowned for her pioneering spirit, Eta's appointment sets a new milestone in European soccer, with an opportunity to contribute significantly to Union Berlin's battle against relegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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