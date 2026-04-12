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Prasidh Krishna's Stellar Performance Steers Gujarat Titans to Victory

In a thrilling IPL match, Prasidh Krishna's exceptional bowling (4/24) led Gujarat Titans to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 164/8. Despite a promising start by Aiden Markram, other key players failed to capitalize. The Titans' diverse bowling attack ultimately secured their win in this electrifying encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:24 IST
Prasidh Krishna's Stellar Performance Steers Gujarat Titans to Victory
Prasidh Krishna
  • Country:
  • India

Prasidh Krishna emerged as the star performer as Gujarat Titans curtailed Lucknow Super Giants to a modest 164 for eight during Sunday's IPL clash. With figures of 4 for 24, Krishna led the charge, overshadowing a lackluster performance by some of the Super Giants' batsmen.

Aiden Markram provided a glimmer of hope with his brisk 30 off 21 balls, infused with five boundaries and one six. However, his valiant effort was in vain as teammates Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, and Ayush Badoni fell short of expectations.

Resilient bowling by Gujarat, with contributions from Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada, further highlighted the match as they systematically dismantled Lucknow's batting lineup, ensuring a well-deserved victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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