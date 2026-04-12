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Takamoto Katsuta Clinches Croatia Rally Victory

Takamoto Katsuta secured victory at the Croatia Rally, taking the world championship lead after Hyundai's leader Thierry Neuville crashed. This marks Katsuta's second consecutive win, following his triumph in Kenya. While Neuville was in the lead, a late crash forced him to retire, securing the win for Katsuta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:37 IST
Takamoto Katsuta Clinches Croatia Rally Victory

Takamoto Katsuta emerged victorious in the Croatia Rally for Toyota, claiming the world championship lead this Sunday. This win follows his first career victory in Kenya last month.

The race took a dramatic turn when Hyundai's Thierry Neuville, who led by 1 minute 14.5 seconds into the final leg, crashed and severely damaged his car's suspension, leading to an unexpected turnover.

As Neuville crashed out, Katsuta's Finnish teammate Sami Pajari clinched second place, while New Zealander Hayden Paddon finished third for Hyundai. Katsuta now leads the championship with 84 points, ahead of teammates Elfyn Evans and Oliver Solberg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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