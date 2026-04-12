Mirra Andreeva's Remarkable Linz Open Victory

Top seed Mirra Andreeva secured her second title of the year by triumphing over local favorite Anastasia Potapova at the Linz Open. Despite a challenging start, where she made 14 unforced errors and lost the first set 1-6, Andreeva displayed remarkable resilience to claim victory.

The Russian player, who previously won the Adelaide International in January, shifted her strategy in the second set, adopting a more aggressive approach. This change paid off as she broke Potapova's serve twice, turning the tide in her favor and winning the set 6-4 with an impressive ace.

Potapova, ranked 97th in the world, struggled with errors throughout the match. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Andreeva, a former French Open semi-finalist, capitalized on her opponent's mistakes, using precise serves to close out the final set 6-3. Andreeva's win marks her fifth WTA title and ends a claycourt title drought stretching back to 2024 ahead of next month's French Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)