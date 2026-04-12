Mirra Andreeva's Remarkable Linz Open Victory
Mirra Andreeva clinched her second title of the year at the Linz Open, overcoming Anastasia Potapova. Despite initial setbacks, Andreeva's aggression and accurate serves secured her victory. This marks her fifth WTA title. The win ends a claycourt drought ahead of the French Open, showcasing Andreeva's rising prowess.
- Country:
- Austria
Top seed Mirra Andreeva secured her second title of the year by triumphing over local favorite Anastasia Potapova at the Linz Open. Despite a challenging start, where she made 14 unforced errors and lost the first set 1-6, Andreeva displayed remarkable resilience to claim victory.
The Russian player, who previously won the Adelaide International in January, shifted her strategy in the second set, adopting a more aggressive approach. This change paid off as she broke Potapova's serve twice, turning the tide in her favor and winning the set 6-4 with an impressive ace.
Potapova, ranked 97th in the world, struggled with errors throughout the match. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Andreeva, a former French Open semi-finalist, capitalized on her opponent's mistakes, using precise serves to close out the final set 6-3. Andreeva's win marks her fifth WTA title and ends a claycourt title drought stretching back to 2024 ahead of next month's French Open.
(With inputs from agencies.)