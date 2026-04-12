Left Menu

Spanish Duo Adds Drama at The Masters

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, a pair of Spanish champions, brought drama to the final round of the Masters. While Garcia struggled with his shots, leading to a comical moment with Rahm's bag, he managed to settle with a par on the second hole, adding intrigue to the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:24 IST
Spanish Duo Adds Drama at The Masters
Sergio Garcia
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected twist at the final round of the Masters, Spain's Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm shared the spotlight. The Spanish champions, though out of contention, injected some much-needed excitement into the early groups.

However, it was Garcia who captured headlines. The 2017 Masters winner began his round in frustration, with an errant first shot on the opening hole leading to a bogey. His day took a tumultuous turn on the second tee box as well, where anger got the better of him, and he slammed his club into the turf after another unfavorable shot landed in the bunker.

In a lighter moment that followed, Garcia added a comedic touch by carrying teammate Rahm's bag while Rahm's caddie was occupied with bunker duties. Despite the rocky start, Garcia regained composure enough to card a par on the second hole, adding yet another chapter to his colorful golfing history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Juno Joule Pioneers Sustainable Energy with Telangana CBG Project

Juno Joule Pioneers Sustainable Energy with Telangana CBG Project

 India
2
Ayush Shetty's Silver Lining in Badminton Asia Championships

Ayush Shetty's Silver Lining in Badminton Asia Championships

 China
3
Delhi Initiates Dr B R Ambedkar Community Centre: A Step Towards Social Equality

Delhi Initiates Dr B R Ambedkar Community Centre: A Step Towards Social Equa...

 India
4
Jannik Sinner Reclaims World Number One: A Tennis Triumph

Jannik Sinner Reclaims World Number One: A Tennis Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026