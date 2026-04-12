Spanish Duo Adds Drama at The Masters

In an unexpected twist at the final round of the Masters, Spain's Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm shared the spotlight. The Spanish champions, though out of contention, injected some much-needed excitement into the early groups.

However, it was Garcia who captured headlines. The 2017 Masters winner began his round in frustration, with an errant first shot on the opening hole leading to a bogey. His day took a tumultuous turn on the second tee box as well, where anger got the better of him, and he slammed his club into the turf after another unfavorable shot landed in the bunker.

In a lighter moment that followed, Garcia added a comedic touch by carrying teammate Rahm's bag while Rahm's caddie was occupied with bunker duties. Despite the rocky start, Garcia regained composure enough to card a par on the second hole, adding yet another chapter to his colorful golfing history.

(With inputs from agencies.)