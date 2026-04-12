RCB's Batting Blitz: Half-Centuries Dominate IPL Showdown

In a high-scoring IPL face-off, Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased an extraordinary batting performance against Mumbai Indians, assembling a colossal 240/4.

Half-centuries from top-order batsmen Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar dazzled spectators, with Salt and Kohli establishing a formidable opening partnership of 120 runs.

The explosive innings continued as Patidar and Tim David's striking contributions cemented a strong position, leaving Mumbai's bowlers floundering despite their best efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)