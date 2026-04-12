RCB's Batting Blitz: Half-Centuries Dominate IPL Showdown
In a thrilling IPL match, stunning half-centuries by Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 240/4 against Mumbai Indians. A formidable start by Kohli and Salt, followed by Patidar's rapid innings, solidified RCB's position. Despite tight bowling spells, Mumbai struggled to contain the explosive batsmen.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:43 IST
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In a high-scoring IPL face-off, Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased an extraordinary batting performance against Mumbai Indians, assembling a colossal 240/4.
Half-centuries from top-order batsmen Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar dazzled spectators, with Salt and Kohli establishing a formidable opening partnership of 120 runs.
The explosive innings continued as Patidar and Tim David's striking contributions cemented a strong position, leaving Mumbai's bowlers floundering despite their best efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)