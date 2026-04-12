Wout van Aert Breaks Paris-Roubaix Curse with Thrilling Victory
Wout van Aert claimed victory in Paris-Roubaix, overcoming mechanical challenges and defeating world champion Tadej Pogacar in a dramatic race. Van Aert secured his second Monument classic title with a powerful sprint finish, dedicating his win to former teammate Michael Goolaerts. Franziska Koch triumphed in the women’s race against Marianne Vos.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:05 IST
In a thrilling display of resilience and skill, Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert triumphed in the Paris-Roubaix, a race notorious for its challenging cobblestones.
Despite experiencing a puncture, Van Aert outmaneuvered competitors, including world champion Tadej Pogacar, to claim his second Monument classic win, following his 2020 Milan-Sanremo victory.
Van Aert dedicated his impressive achievement to Michael Goolaerts, a former teammate who passed away during the event in 2018. In the women's race, Germany's Franziska Koch edged out Dutch cycling legend Marianne Vos for a hard-fought victory.