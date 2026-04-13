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Thrilling Twists at the Candidates Chess Tournament

Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali lost to China's Jiner Zhu, disrupting her lead in the Candidates tournament. This event determines the challenger for the women's world championship title. Vaishali's loss, alongside Anna Muzychuk's mistake, has left Bibisara Assaubayeva close behind. Uzbek player Javokhir Sindarov dominates the open section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paphos | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:23 IST
Thrilling Twists at the Candidates Chess Tournament
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In a dramatic turn at the Candidates Chess Tournament, Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali suffered a setback against China's Jiner Zhu, causing a major shift in the leaderboard with only two rounds remaining. This tournament is crucial as it determines the challenger to women's world champion Wenjun Ju.

Despite initially leading, Vaishali's aggressive play led to her second tournament defeat, both by Zhu. Her loss, along with a mistake by Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine, allowed Zhu and Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva to closely challenge the lead, creating a tense atmosphere as the tournament progresses.

Meanwhile, in the open section, Uzbek player Javokhir Sindarov maintained his dominant form, solidifying his lead with a draw against world number two Hikaru Nakamura. Sindarov's performance is setting a high benchmark, while R Praggnanadhaa prepares for future challenges. The tournament remains fiercely competitive, showcasing exceptional talent across games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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