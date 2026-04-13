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Scottie Scheffler Almost Makes Masters Miracle

Scottie Scheffler praised Rory McIlroy for his resilience in winning the Masters. Scheffler, despite a strong finish, ultimately fell one shot short. Reflecting on his performance, Scheffler highlighted missed opportunities but praised McIlroy's ability to reclaim his lead. A challenging Friday round obstructed Scheffler's title hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 06:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 06:56 IST
Scottie Scheffler Almost Makes Masters Miracle
Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler commended Rory McIlroy's resilience at the Masters, after McIlroy narrowly claimed the title, finishing one shot ahead. Scheffler, a two-time Augusta champion, fought back from an early deficit to finish 11-under par over the weekend.

Scheffler remarked on McIlroy's perseverance, emphasizing his ability to reclaim a lost lead in challenging conditions. 'I knew I needed something special to catch him,' Scheffler admitted, referencing McIlroy's dwindling six-shot lead.

Reflecting on his own performance, Scheffler cited a difficult Friday round as pivotal. Despite narrowly missing out, he expressed little regret, choosing to focus on future efforts in his quest at Augusta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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