Mumbai Indians' Struggles: Small Margins, Big Impact

The Mumbai Indians faced yet another setback in the IPL 2026 season, succumbing to their third consecutive defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match, held at the Wankhede Stadium, saw MI lose by 18 runs as they struggled to make significant breakthroughs in their bowling attack.

Despite Sherfane Rutherford's impressive innings of 71 not out from 31 balls, MI fell short, with their inability to take wickets proving costly. Rutherford, however, remains optimistic, attributing the losses to the opponents' commendable batting and small margins rather than a lack of effort from the MI bowlers.

Rutherford emphasized the need for MI to continue learning and improving from these narrow defeats. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory sees them climb to third in the points table, having won three out of four matches, while MI's repeated losses leave them languishing near the bottom.

(With inputs from agencies.)