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Mumbai Indians' Struggles: Small Margins, Big Impact

Mumbai Indians suffered their third consecutive loss in IPL 2026, falling to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 18 runs. Despite strong innings from Sherfane Rutherford, MI's inability to capitalize on small margins led to their downfall. The team's overall performance has been hampered by an ineffective bowling attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:23 IST
Mumbai Indians' Struggles: Small Margins, Big Impact
Sherfane Rutherford. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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The Mumbai Indians faced yet another setback in the IPL 2026 season, succumbing to their third consecutive defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match, held at the Wankhede Stadium, saw MI lose by 18 runs as they struggled to make significant breakthroughs in their bowling attack.

Despite Sherfane Rutherford's impressive innings of 71 not out from 31 balls, MI fell short, with their inability to take wickets proving costly. Rutherford, however, remains optimistic, attributing the losses to the opponents' commendable batting and small margins rather than a lack of effort from the MI bowlers.

Rutherford emphasized the need for MI to continue learning and improving from these narrow defeats. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory sees them climb to third in the points table, having won three out of four matches, while MI's repeated losses leave them languishing near the bottom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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