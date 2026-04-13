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Empowering Rural India: Sansad Khel Mahakumbh's Role in Sports Revolution

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the substantial growth of sports infrastructure across India at the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh in Lucknow. The initiative, strongly supported by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is revolutionizing sports in rural areas, promoting community participation and socio-economic development by investing heavily in modern facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:40 IST
Empowering Rural India: Sansad Khel Mahakumbh's Role in Sports Revolution
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the significant expansion of sports infrastructure across India while attending the third iteration of the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh in Lucknow, Monday. Singh pointed out that breakthrough developments are materializing in even the most remote regions, featuring cutting-edge facilities and training centers.

Singh acknowledged the notable strides made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, who has spearheaded sports projects costing thousands of crores. Lucknow, among other cities, is witnessing widespread enhancements in its sports facilities.

The Sansad Khel Mahakumbh is a pioneering initiative designed to promote sports across rural landscapes. By fostering holistic development, it aims to boost physical fitness, strengthen community relations, and fuel socio-economic growth. Primarily, it provides a platform for young talent to display their skills, while advocating discipline, teamwork, and a spirit of healthy competition. Over time, it has fostered comprehensive development, advancing health, community integration, economic empowerment, and cultural preservation within rural societies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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