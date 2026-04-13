High-Stakes Showdown: Chess Drama Unfolds at 2026 FIDE Candidates

In a dramatic turn at the 2026 FIDE Candidates in Round 12, both R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh faced defeats, while R Praggnanandhaa played to a draw. Vaishali's loss was particularly significant as she descended from a solo lead to a joint top position alongside Zhu Jiner, both now standing at seven points. The current standings promise a thrilling finish to the tournament, according to ESPN.

Playing against China's Zhu with a precarious grip, Vaishali blundered in a pivotal game, which not only determined the leader but also potentially the ultimate women's champion. This defeat, especially to Zhu, who matched her score, poses a considerable setback for Vaishali with just two rounds left. In contrast, Anna Muzychuk managed a draw, while Bibisara Assaubayeva secured a win, positioning them both just half a point behind the leaders.

Divya Deshmukh faced a setback as well, losing to the bottom-ranked Tan Zhongyi and now sharing the last place, with each at five points, effectively removing them from the title race. As the players head into a rest day, Vaishali is set to challenge Tan, and Divya will compete against Kateryna Lagno in the penultimate round. With the championship edge-of-seat tight, Vaishali must secure decisive victories in her remaining matches to stay a contender.

In the Open section, R Praggnanandhaa played a tactically complex game to a draw against Andrey Esipenko, yet remains second from the bottom with his total at 5 points. Despite achieving near-flawless play with 99% accuracy, the result had negligible effect on the overall standings where Javokhir Sindarov maintains a stronghold at the top. Praggnanandhaa's continued winless streak underscores his challenging run in these high-stakes rounds. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)