High-Stakes Showdown: Chess Drama Unfolds at 2026 FIDE Candidates
R Vaishali's leadership faltered after a crucial loss, while R Praggnanandhaa drew in Round 12, setting the stage for an intense finale at the 2026 FIDE Candidates. Both Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh grapple with challenges as the tournament nears its conclusion.
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In a dramatic turn at the 2026 FIDE Candidates in Round 12, both R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh faced defeats, while R Praggnanandhaa played to a draw. Vaishali's loss was particularly significant as she descended from a solo lead to a joint top position alongside Zhu Jiner, both now standing at seven points. The current standings promise a thrilling finish to the tournament, according to ESPN.
Playing against China's Zhu with a precarious grip, Vaishali blundered in a pivotal game, which not only determined the leader but also potentially the ultimate women's champion. This defeat, especially to Zhu, who matched her score, poses a considerable setback for Vaishali with just two rounds left. In contrast, Anna Muzychuk managed a draw, while Bibisara Assaubayeva secured a win, positioning them both just half a point behind the leaders.
Divya Deshmukh faced a setback as well, losing to the bottom-ranked Tan Zhongyi and now sharing the last place, with each at five points, effectively removing them from the title race. As the players head into a rest day, Vaishali is set to challenge Tan, and Divya will compete against Kateryna Lagno in the penultimate round. With the championship edge-of-seat tight, Vaishali must secure decisive victories in her remaining matches to stay a contender.
In the Open section, R Praggnanandhaa played a tactically complex game to a draw against Andrey Esipenko, yet remains second from the bottom with his total at 5 points. Despite achieving near-flawless play with 99% accuracy, the result had negligible effect on the overall standings where Javokhir Sindarov maintains a stronghold at the top. Praggnanandhaa's continued winless streak underscores his challenging run in these high-stakes rounds. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)