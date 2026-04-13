Tragic Loss: Dominic Frimpong Killed in Armed Robbery

Dominic Frimpong, a promising young winger for Berekum Chelsea, was tragically killed during an armed robbery on his team's bus. The incident took place while the team was returning from a Ghana Premier League match against Samartex.

The armed robbers, who were masked and wielding guns, ambushed the team on Goaso–Bibiani road. As the bus driver attempted to reverse, the attackers opened fire, forcing players and staff to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

The Ghana Football Association expressed profound sorrow over Frimpong's death, acknowledging his talent and dedication to the sport. In response to the tragedy, the association announced plans to enhance security measures for clubs traveling to domestic games.

(With inputs from agencies.)